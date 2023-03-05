Register
Men flee the scene of attempted ATM theft in Toome

An attempted ATM theft was reported in Toome in the early hours of Sunday (March 5).

By Valerie Martin
3 hours ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 4:22pm

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the Roguery Road area.

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: "At around 4.30am, it was reported to police that two men were observed trying to gain entrance to a door of an ATM in a forecourt in the area.

"As a vehicle entered the forecourt, it was reported the two men made off empty handed with damage caused to the ATM following the incident.

Police at the scene of attempted ATM theft in Toome on Sunday, March 5. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident / both incidents and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 373 05/03/23.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”