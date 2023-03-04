'Substantial' amount of cash snatched in theft from Portadown service station ATM

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident which took place in the Dungannon Road area.
Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “Shortly before 8.15am, it was reported to police that two men entered the forecourt of a service station in the area in the early hours of Friday, March 3. It was reported that damage was caused to the ATM bunker door and ATM machine located and a substantial sum of money was taken during the incident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 292 03/03/23.
Advertisement
Advertisement
" Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”