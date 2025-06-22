Co Antrim car wash worker is being deported back to Romania, court hears

A court has been told a man who was working at a car wash in Co Antrim is currently in an immigration centre at Heathrow Airport being deported back to Romania.

Details emerged as Sebastian Cinepa (23), with an address listed as Hightown Road, Newtownabbey, was before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena for driving whilst banned.

He was driving at Belmont Road in Antrim town, according to the charge sheet, on March 16, 2023. He had been banned on February 14 that year for six months.

A prosecutor said: "Police were in Antrim and stopped a black BMW. The vehicle was driven by the defendant who was on the police systems as a disqualified driver. He was spoken to with an interpreter at the roadside".

At court he had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter. The defendant appeared at court via a link.

A defence solicitor said Cinepa had been unaware he had been banned in February but that he should have checked the position.

He said the defendant's partner, who is expecting their first child, was in the public gallery of the court.

The solicitor said the defendant "was working at a car wash in Antrim prior to his detention. He is currently at Colnbrook immigration centre at Heathrow and they are processing his travel back to Romania and this matter obviously has to be disposed off before that can be processed.

"I would ask that the court will not impose a sentence that is going to impede him being removed back to Romania as soon as possible. His partner is expecting a child and we ask to have this matter disposed of as quick as possible".

No further details regarding the deportation were outlined to the court and it is unclear if the driving whilst banned offence had any connection to the deportation.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would take into account the guilty plea and added: "I understand he is about to be deported from the United Kingdom. On that basis I see no useful purpose being served in keeping him detained."

He handed down a three months prison sentence, suspended for one year, and banned Cinepa from driving for a year.

The interpreter said the defendant replied: "But anyway I am not going to do anything wrong".