Malachy Johnston, aged 44, from New Road, Dunloy, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and handed three penalty points arising out of the incident on October 6 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 3.25pm, a van at Glenshane Road between Maghera and Castledawson, was detected travelling at 65 mph – 15 mph in excess of the speed limit for the vehicle.

The lawyer said Johnston was conditionally offered a fixed penalty which was not taken up.

Glenshane Road, Castledawson, where the offence was detected. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer said the defendant admitted the offence and that he had sent a cheque in the post but it was returned to him.

He pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently.