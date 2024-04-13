Co Antrim van driver caught speeding on Glenshane Road
Malachy Johnston, aged 44, from New Road, Dunloy, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and handed three penalty points arising out of the incident on October 6 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 3.25pm, a van at Glenshane Road between Maghera and Castledawson, was detected travelling at 65 mph – 15 mph in excess of the speed limit for the vehicle.
The lawyer said Johnston was conditionally offered a fixed penalty which was not taken up.
A defence lawyer said the defendant admitted the offence and that he had sent a cheque in the post but it was returned to him.
He pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently.
Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the defendant already has three penalty points on his driving licence.