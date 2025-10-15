A woman has been left “shocked” after having a blade placed against her neck during an armed robbery whilst out walking in Antrim on Tuesday (October 14) night.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the terrifying incident which occurred in the Rathmore Gardens areas.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “At approximately 8.30pm a woman aged in her 40s, was approached from behind by an unknown man who was carrying a bladed object as she was walking along the Greystone path in the Rathmore Gardens area.

“The suspect who placed the blade against her neck, ordered her to be quiet and stole her purse containing bank cards and a sum of cash.

“He made off from the scene on foot in the direction of Ballycraigy, and is described as white, approximately 6ft, of slim build, and was wearing dark clothing and gloves.

“This was a terrifying and upsetting ordeal for the victim who was left shocked by what happened. Our enquiries are ongoing today, and we want to identify who was responsible and a motive.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1725 14/10/25.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of the area between 8pm and 8.30pm that we could review.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.