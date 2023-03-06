An unlicensed angler from Gilford who provided false details has been convicted of two fishing offences.

Nathan Breen (28), of an address listed as Hunters Hill, Gilford was found guilty in his absence at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse, on Monday (March 6) of breaches of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, namely unlicensed fishing and failing to provide his name and address.

The court heard that on December 13, 2021, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on routine patrol of the river Blackwater at Bonds Bridge when they observed the defendant fishing.

He was asked to provide his details so a check could be completed to ensure he had the correct fishing license in place to fish legally at this location. A check of the details provided found that he was fishing without a valid fishing license.

The case was heard at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse.

The court was told it then transpired that Mr Breen had provided incorrect information for the initial check and, after a further check of the correct details provided, it was discovered he was fishing without a valid license.

The defendant was fined a total of £215, which consisted of two fines of £100 for each offence, along with an offender levy of £15.