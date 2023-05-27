Register
BREAKING
Co Armagh lorry driver arrested as £6m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast port

A lorry driver from Portadown has been arrested by National Crime Agency officers over a 300 kilo cannabis seizure at the port in Belfast.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2023, 08:13 BST

The 45-year-old man was detained after his lorry, which contained a consignment of soft drinks, was stopped and searched by Border Force officers on its arrival into the port on Friday, May 27.

National Crime Agency officers estimate the drugs would be worth £6 million at Northern Ireland street level.

The lorry driver remains in custody.

The National Crime Agency has seized 300 kilo of cannabis at the port in Belfast.
NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.

"Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation.

"We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities.”

Border Force acting Assistant Director Darren Brabon said: “This seizure underlines Border Force’s commitment to reduce harm to communities, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies, including the NCA, to combat such criminality.”