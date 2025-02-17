Co Armagh man, accused of assaulting another man, is to defend himself in Craigavon court
Caolan Murray, from Willowfield Crescent, Craigavon, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court to face a charge of assaulting a man on January 16 this year.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Murray was entitled to represent himself, but warned him “there’s a certain danger in that”.
A PSNI officer said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and could connect the accused to the charge.
A prosecutor said there were statements from the injured party and a police statement also.
The police officer said Murray made “no comment” responses when interviewed.
Murray said he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.
District Judge Ranaghan told Murray the prosecution is permitted time to organise witnesses, adjourning the case until February 26.
Murray asked if the case could be brought forward to the “quickest possible date”.
"It’s just circumstances. Sadly I lost my brother to suicide in November and I would like for this to be dealt with as quick as possible so I can get it out of the way and focus on myself,” said Murray.
District Judge Ranaghan said he will still have to give the prosecution time to get their witnesses organised. He urged the prosecution to do “its level best” to get a date in March which would suit the prosecution witnesses.
Murray is banned from having contact with the complainant and from entering Richmount Gardens, Lurgan. He was released on his own court bail of £300.