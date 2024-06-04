Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man, accused of breaching a court order by harassing another man, has been told by a judge that his neighbours will be delighted that he plans to move house.

Terry Ian McCullough, aged 48, from Lagan Terrace, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of breaching a Restraining Order.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

McCullough was accused of intimidating, harassing and pestering a man in the vicinity of William St, Donaghcloney on July 18 last year and again in the vicinity of Lagan Terrace, Donaghcloney on August 28 last year.

McCullough’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny reminded District Judge Francis Rafferty that he convicted the defendant eight weeks ago and asked if he had read the Pre-Sentence Report (PSR).

The District Judge said: “I have indeed. Is this the fellow who was purporting to record every walk that he had with his dog except the day of the contest when he inadvertently forgot to record the dog walk?” When told “yes”, he said he remembered the case “very well”.

Mr Lunny said the judge might not want reminded of the “animosity” between these two men. “There’s a certain entrenchment maintained by Mr McCullough in the PSR. I hope you don’t find it discourteous.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “I don’t find it discourteous. Everyone has a right to appeal every decision of mine. I have no difficulty with that whatsoever.”

Mr Lunny said that in the months and weeks since that “while there’s been a frostiness there hasn’t been any reported further criminality”. He added that McCullough has requested a house transfer from the NI Housing Executive.

District Judge Rafferty said: “If that comes to pass no doubt his neighbours will be delighted.”

Asking McCullough to stand for sentencing, the District Judge said: “You were subject to court orders. You breached those court orders. You ran a contest which I would describe as moronic but, in any case, there will be a sentence of five months on each, to run concurrent, so five months total and suspended for two years.”