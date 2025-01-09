Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Armagh man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her own car is to be barred from returning to the neighbourhood, a High Court judge has ordered.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Michael Wilson allegedly grabbed the victim outside shops in Portadown and told her “you really want it”.

Granting bail to the 41-year-old defendant, Madam Justice McBride prohibited him from the town’s Garvaghy Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson, of Reynolds Court in Portadown, is charged with sexually assaulting the woman during an encounter on September 10 last year.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

Prosecutors said he approached her to ask for a light while she was parked outside a store on the Garvaghy Road waiting for her sister.

She gave him a lighter for his cigarette and told him to keep it.

Wilson allegedly approached the car door in an attempt to kiss the woman. She told him to back off and made clear that she was married.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crown counsel claimed that as the defendant leaned inside he told her: “You know you want it, you really want it.”

She managed to push him out of the car before he returned to grab hold of her breast, according to the woman’s account.

Wilson again allegedly stated: “You really want it.”

As the complainant got out of the vehicle he followed her towards the shop but was stopped by her sister, the court heard.

Wilson was arrested after police identified him as a suspect on CCTV footage from the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During interviews he accepted being in the area but denied carrying out any sexual assault.

Despite previously being released from bail, he was returned from custody for breaching those conditions on Christmas Day.

The court was told police located him drinking with a friend at a prohibited address.

Defence barrister Damien Halleron argued that Wilson could be safely released again because he does not know where the alleged victim lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Madam Justice McBride agreed to re-admit the accused to bail, she directed that he must seek medical assistance for alcohol problems within seven days.

She also confirmed: “He is excluded from the Garvaghy Road as defined by maps.”