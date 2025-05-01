Co Armagh man confronted by man armed with a screwdriver after his back door was kicked through says PSNI probing 2 similar burglaries

By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st May 2025, 15:35 BST
A Co Armagh man was confronted this morning by a man with a screwdriver who had kicked through his back door, the PSNI has revealed.

It is understood the man was sitting in his living room in Tandragee when he heard noises from the back of the property.

Appeal for witnesses after burglaries in Tandragee and Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh.Appeal for witnesses after burglaries in Tandragee and Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh.
The incident is believed to be linked to a similar crime in the Newtownhamilton area also this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives in Lurgan are investigating a burglary in Newtownhamilton and an attempted burglary in Tandragee, both of which occurred this morning, Thursday 1 May.

"At around 9.45 a man was in the living room of his home in Turnberry Green in Tandragee when he heard noises coming from the rear of his property.

"Upon investigating he found an unknown man armed with a screwdriver, kicking through his back door. When confronted the intruder ran off, getting into the passenger’s side of a black Volkswagen Golf, registration GN67DCE.

"Around an hour later, police received a report that a home in the Dungormley Estate in Newtownhamilton had been entered and ransacked. Three men were spotted running from the property and making off in a black Volkswagen Golf at approximately 10.45am.

"At this time, police believe the crimes to be linked and are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or those who may have captured relevant dash-cam, doorbell or other footage that could assist the investigation. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 441 01/05/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

