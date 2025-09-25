Co Armagh man pleads guilty to having a knife in Lord Lurgan Park with children nearby, Craigavon court hears
Malachy Mulholland, aged 61, from Woodville Street, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.
He is accused of having a knife in a public place, namely Lord Lurgan Memorial Park in Lurgan on August 1 last year. He is also charged with two counts of common assault on two males and disorderly behaviour on the same date.
Mulholland’s solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said this case “will not trouble the court”.
"It is quite a serious matter. There’s an allegation of a knife in public and there are children in a park. The common assaults are technical in terms of the fear.
“He has no record but it definitely would require a pre-sentence report in the circumstance,” said Mr Reid.
He said the defendant is pleading guilty to the two charges of common assault and possession of the bladed article. The solicitor said he wanted to make representations regarding the disorderly behaviour charge and asked if the district judge would order a pre-sentence report in the meantime.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said to the defendant: “I am told there are aggravating features in this case. Obviously I know nothing about it at the minute. You get the benefit, Mr Mulholland, of a pre-sentence report.”
The case was adjourned until November 5. “By that stage I am sure the disorderly behaviour matter will be resolved,” said the district judge.