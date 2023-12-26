Co Armagh motorist was ‘smelling of intoxicating liquor and was unsteady on his feet’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thirty-two-year-old Philip Rafferty from Magherarville Road in Milford, was also fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to provide a specimen for a preliminary breath test, and failing to provide a specimen while driving with excess alcolol.
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police had received a report of a suspected drink driver in the Maydown Road area of Benburb on August 30 this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said police later spoke to one of two males matching the description of the driver standing at the back of a car parked at Maydown Road.
He said while speaking to the defendant police noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and that he was unsteady on his feet.
Continuing, counsel said the defendant refused to comply with a request from police to provide a preliminary breath test, and again refused an evidential specimen when taken to Lurgan police station.
He added that Rafferty also gave a no comment interview at the station.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant admitted the offences and should have complied with the police directions.
Mr McStay pleaded with the court to give him credit for entering a plea to the offences.
Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan warned Rafferty that he would “need to be careful going forward” as he could face a ten-year disqualification.