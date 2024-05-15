Co Derry barber caught speeding on Glenshane Road was 'late for a customer', court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A barber caught doing between 87 and 95 mph on Glenshane Road near Maghera, was said to have been “late for a customer”, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Before the court was 25-year-old Mohammad Alali, from Salters Bridge in Magherafelt, who was fined £200 and handed six penalty points for speeding and £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for contravening a traffic sign on February 25 last.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said he had written to the PPS disputing the claim made by police that the defendant had been driving at 100 mph as this had been unscientific in that it did not come from a laser device or camera.

Glenshane Road near Maghera where the offences were detected, the court heard. Credit: Google

Mr Atherton said the detection was made at 9.30am on a Sunday when the defendant, a barber, was “late for a customer”.