Co Derry barber caught speeding on Glenshane Road was 'late for a customer', court told
Before the court was 25-year-old Mohammad Alali, from Salters Bridge in Magherafelt, who was fined £200 and handed six penalty points for speeding and £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for contravening a traffic sign on February 25 last.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said he had written to the PPS disputing the claim made by police that the defendant had been driving at 100 mph as this had been unscientific in that it did not come from a laser device or camera.
Mr Atherton said the detection was made at 9.30am on a Sunday when the defendant, a barber, was “late for a customer”.
He said Alali accepted that he was travelling too fast on this occasion and is unlikely to come before the court again.