An officer was dragged along a Co Down rural road for several metres after a driver made off from police following a suspected cannabis query on Friday (August 1) evening.

The incident occurred around 10.15pm on the Mountain Road, Kileel, after officers, conducting traffic duties, stopped a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

Inspector Connolly said: "As an officer was leaning into the vehicle he detected a strong smell which he suspected was cannabis. When he asked the driver about this, the driver made off at speed, dragging the officer for several metres before he could free himself.

"The officer sustained an arm injury and was unable to continue with his duties. He has since attended hospital for treatment."

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

Inspector Connolly continued: "Our investigation into this matter is ongoing. Police officers carry out their job knowing that on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, but it is completely unacceptable that they should be deliberately injured.

“The outcome of the driver's actions could have been much more serious and the public should rest assured that the perpetrator will face the consequences."

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1742 of 01/08/25.