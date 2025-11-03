Police, who launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Portavogie, have released the name of the deceased.

He was 28-year-old Jordan Webb.

Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a house in the New Harbour Road area of the Co Down village this morning (Monday, November 3).

Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Sadly, Mr Jordan Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan Webb. Photo provided by PSNI

“My thoughts are with Jordan’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I would reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 246 of 03/11/2025.”

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time.