Co Down: police release the name of man (28) found dead as investigation continues
He was 28-year-old Jordan Webb.
Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a house in the New Harbour Road area of the Co Down village this morning (Monday, November 3).
Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Sadly, Mr Jordan Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.
“My thoughts are with Jordan’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time.
“Our enquiries continue, and I would reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 246 of 03/11/2025.”
A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time.