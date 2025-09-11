Co Tyrone man handed two-month jail sentence after quantity of cannabis found in property

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 08:18 BST
A Co Tyrone man found with a quantity of cannabis in a property has been handed a two-month jail sentence at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason McReynolds, from Gortinaskea Road in Stewartstown, admitted a charge of unlawfully possessing the drug on January 7 this year.

Most Popular

The court heard that 8.4 grams of cannabis were found by police during the search of a property under the misuse of drugs act in the Stewartstown area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said McReynolds accepted responsibility for the cannabis.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI Worldplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

The lawyer said he told police the cannabis had been there for some time and was worth between £20 and £30.

placeholder image
Read More
Mid Ulster planners give go-ahead to new Donaghmore agri food hub aimed at facil...

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, is currently serving a sentence for other matters.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would impose a two-month jail sentence. He also made an order for the destruction of the cannabis.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice