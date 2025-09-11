Co Tyrone man handed two-month jail sentence after quantity of cannabis found in property
Thirty-five-year-old Jason McReynolds, from Gortinaskea Road in Stewartstown, admitted a charge of unlawfully possessing the drug on January 7 this year.
The court heard that 8.4 grams of cannabis were found by police during the search of a property under the misuse of drugs act in the Stewartstown area.
Prosecuting counsel said McReynolds accepted responsibility for the cannabis.
The lawyer said he told police the cannabis had been there for some time and was worth between £20 and £30.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, is currently serving a sentence for other matters.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would impose a two-month jail sentence. He also made an order for the destruction of the cannabis.