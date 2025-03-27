A man was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court on Thursday (March 27) after pleading guilty to a number of drugs-related offences.

It follows the seizure of Class A and Class B drugs, with an estimated street value in excess of £130,000, that were recovered from an address in Sixmilecross on, June 7, 2023.

Conor McCann (25), with an address listed as Ardtearmann, Carrickmore, was handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence. He was ordered to spend half of his sentence in prison, and the remainder on licence.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Conlan said: “During the search in 2023, police located a quantity of herbal cannabis and ecstasy tablets in black bin bags in the rear of a car parked in a far corner of the property.

Dungannon Courthouse. Image: Google Maps

“McCann, who was located at the scene was subsequently arrested and his mobile phone was also seized for forensic examination. He was later charged by detectives and entered a guilty plea to all offences on 13th December 2024.

“Today’s sentencing shows that police, along with our partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

"Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.”

Information, the PSNI added, can be given directly by calling police on 101. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.