Co Tyrone man placed on Probation arising out of incident at Antrim Area Hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sixty-seven-year-old Christopher Bell from Lambfield House in Dungannon, admitted assaulting a police officer and disorderly behaviour at Antrim Area Hospital on March 3 this year.
Passing sentence, District Judge Peter Magill told Bell at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Tuesday that he had been wise to plead guilty to the charges and to apologise for his behaviour in the pre-sentence report.
Mr Magill said police officers shouldn’t have to put up with continued assaults and hospital staff deserve to be treated with respect and not be subjected to abuse.
The judge said he did not think Bell was suitable for community service given his medical problems, and told him that working with Probation could help him if he worked with them.
"If you don't keep the appointments and follow the programmes they recommend then you will be brought back before the court for re-sentencing," he warned the defendant.
A defence lawyer said Bell apologised for his disorderly behaviour towards nursing staff and "kicking out at police officers".
He admitted the defendant has "a horrendous record" but he was hoping that this would be his last court appearance.
The lawyer said Bell, a father of 11, was living with his son and was receiving help and support for his alcohol issues.
He said at the time of this incident he had been suffering depression following a series of family bereavements.