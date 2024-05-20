Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Co Tyrone man who hit his former partner over the head with a bottle and dragged her by the hair through the house, was given a nine month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Martin Moore (25), of Evish Grove, Strabane, was convicted of assaulting a female, causing her actual bodily harm and common assault.

Moore was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard on October 14 last year, police were called to an address where the complainant alleged she had earlier been assaulted by Moore.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google

Prosecuting counsel said the injured party had bruises and cuts to her head and legs.

The lawyer said she told police she had been drinking alcohol with the defendant and another man when she was attacked.

She alleged she had been dragged by the hair through the property and left before returning later when she was again pulled by the hair and hit repeatedly by Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel said Moore gave a no comment interview with police, but did say: "I did not lay a hand on the victim."

A defence lawyer said the complainant had not attended court and the relationship had now ended and there was no risk of further offending.

Sentencing Moore, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told him that while he had a record it was not worse in terms of offences of this nature before the court.