Co Tyrone man sentenced for hitting former partner over the head with a bottle
Martin Moore (25), of Evish Grove, Strabane, was convicted of assaulting a female, causing her actual bodily harm and common assault.
Moore was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing cannabis.
The court heard on October 14 last year, police were called to an address where the complainant alleged she had earlier been assaulted by Moore.
Prosecuting counsel said the injured party had bruises and cuts to her head and legs.
The lawyer said she told police she had been drinking alcohol with the defendant and another man when she was attacked.
She alleged she had been dragged by the hair through the property and left before returning later when she was again pulled by the hair and hit repeatedly by Moore.
Counsel said Moore gave a no comment interview with police, but did say: "I did not lay a hand on the victim."
A defence lawyer said the complainant had not attended court and the relationship had now ended and there was no risk of further offending.
Sentencing Moore, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told him that while he had a record it was not worse in terms of offences of this nature before the court.
However, she warned him not to come before the court for offences involving domestic violence in future or he could end up serving a custodial sentence.