Co Tyrone man sentenced for hitting former partner over the head with a bottle

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th May 2024, 08:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Co Tyrone man who hit his former partner over the head with a bottle and dragged her by the hair through the house, was given a nine month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Martin Moore (25), of Evish Grove, Strabane, was convicted of assaulting a female, causing her actual bodily harm and common assault.

Moore was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard on October 14 last year, police were called to an address where the complainant alleged she had earlier been assaulted by Moore.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google

Prosecuting counsel said the injured party had bruises and cuts to her head and legs.

The lawyer said she told police she had been drinking alcohol with the defendant and another man when she was attacked.

Read More
Copeland announces £19m investment to expand Cookstown plant

She alleged she had been dragged by the hair through the property and left before returning later when she was again pulled by the hair and hit repeatedly by Moore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Counsel said Moore gave a no comment interview with police, but did say: "I did not lay a hand on the victim."

A defence lawyer said the complainant had not attended court and the relationship had now ended and there was no risk of further offending.

Sentencing Moore, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told him that while he had a record it was not worse in terms of offences of this nature before the court.

However, she warned him not to come before the court for offences involving domestic violence in future or he could end up serving a custodial sentence.