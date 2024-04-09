Co Tyrone man to stand trial on drug charges dating back over four years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forty-five-year-old Ryan William Hamilton, from The Oaks in Cookstown, faces three counts of ordering benzocaine capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of a number of offences, including the production and supply of a Class A drug.

He is also charged with unlawfully having in his possession cannabis.

The alleged offences happened between September 10, 2019 and October 19, 2020.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer.

Hamilton said he understood the charges against him. He replied “no” when asked by the court clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Friday, if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges or make a statement of evidence.