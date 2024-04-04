Mid Ulster based recycling group wins national award for its sustainability efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group, run by Vicky Seviour-Crockett, were presented with a Green Can Award by not-for-profit organisation Every Can Counts in recognition of their achievements.

With over 5,000 members on Facebook and even more within the local community, the group recycles used aluminium cans, food wrappers, and items that are more difficult to dispose of such as cosmetic and cleaning product packaging.

Formed in 2014 in Mid Ulster, Recycle for Kicks Count now has 41 recycling points across Northern Ireland, including schools, pubs, children’s soft play areas, cafes, and even a converted phone box.

Vicky Seviour-Crockett of the Mid Ulster Recycle for Kicks Count NI Group. Credit: Submitted

All of the aluminium cans collected are sold to Mallusk-based recycling company, Bryson Recycling, with the proceeds then donated to Kicks Count, a UK charity working to reduce stillbirth and neonatal death rates.

The group recycles an average of 150 kg of aluminium cans each month and has donated almost £20,000 to Kicks Count.

Vicky Seviour-Crockett, leader of Recycle for Kicks Count NI, said: “We’re so grateful for the recognition Every Can Counts has given us with this award – it’s really rewarding to have all our hard work acknowledged.

“From a couple of collection points in Ulster to over 41 across the whole of Northern Ireland, I’m super proud of our team for raising funds for Kicks Count. It is a charity that is very close to my heart, and I credit it with saving the life of my son, so anything we can do to give back to them and help other families is fantastic.”

Chris Latham-Warde, Programme Manager at Every Can Counts, added: “Vicky and her team are an inspiration and so deserving of our Green Can Award.