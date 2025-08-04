Co Tyrone motorist whose car ended up in the ditch at Moy given three-year ban

A Co Tyrone motorist who was helped from his car by members of the public after it ran into a ditch, has lost his licence for three years.

Fifty-year-old Brian Mervyn Wilson, from Viewfort, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that on June 14 at 10.52pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision at Drumgrannon Road, Moy.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s vehicle had run onto the grass verge into the ditch and members of the public had helped him get out of the vehicle.

The lawyer said Wilson was being assisted to walk and on speaking to him police noticed his speech was slurred.

He failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 97 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Counsel said he was subsequently taken to Craigavon Hospital for treatment to injuries.

A defence lawyer stressed it was a single vehicle collision and no other parties were injured other than Wilson.

He said the defendant is a father of five and his last relevant conviction was in 2014.

The lawyer stressed Wilson had kept out of trouble since then and had received assistance for alcohol abuse and is determined that this should never happen again. He pleaded with the court to give him credit for his early plea.

Imposing the disqualification, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said members of the public had to be kept safe on the roads.