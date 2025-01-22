Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jewellery and cash were stolen during a burglary at commercial premises in the Urbal Road area of Coagh on Tuesday (January 21).

In a statement, PSNI Magherafelt said: “It was reported that sometime between midnight and 6am entry was forced to a jewellers. The store was ransacked with a substantial amount of jewellery and cash taken.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, particularly any black coloured vehicles to contact police on 101 and quote reference 359 of 21/01/2025."