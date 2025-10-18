Coalisland man driving Mercedes was caught for the third time with using his mobile phone whilst driving, Lisburn court hears
Edward McDonagh, 24, whose address was given as Glen Road in Coalisland, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a mobile phone whilst driving, having no driving licence, having no insurance, and obstructing police.
The court heard that on March 4, 2025 at 2pm police observed a Mercedes on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn.
Officers noted the driver was using his mobile phone at the time, which drew the police attention to the vehicle.
It was stated that the driver gave his brother’s details, saying that he did not have any ID with him.
Checks showed that the defendant’s driving licence had been stopped by the DVA in 2023 during a period of disqualification.
The defendant stated that he ‘panicked’ because he had no driving licence and his insurance was invalid.
Defence told the court: “He spent a period of time working in America after his period of disqualification and wasn’t aware he had to reapply for his licence.”
District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “This is the third mobile phone offence.”
Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months on each of the driving offences.
On the charge of using his mobile phone whilst driving, she imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.
On the charge of no insurance, she imposed a fine of £200.
On the charge of no licence, she imposed a fine of £50, and on the charge of obstructing police she imposed a fine of £100.