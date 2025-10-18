A man from Coalisland, who was charged for the third time with using his mobile phone whilst driving, has been banned from the roads for six months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward McDonagh, 24, whose address was given as Glen Road in Coalisland, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a mobile phone whilst driving, having no driving licence, having no insurance, and obstructing police.

The court heard that on March 4, 2025 at 2pm police observed a Mercedes on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers noted the driver was using his mobile phone at the time, which drew the police attention to the vehicle.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Press

It was stated that the driver gave his brother’s details, saying that he did not have any ID with him.

Checks showed that the defendant’s driving licence had been stopped by the DVA in 2023 during a period of disqualification.

The defendant stated that he ‘panicked’ because he had no driving licence and his insurance was invalid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence told the court: “He spent a period of time working in America after his period of disqualification and wasn’t aware he had to reapply for his licence.”

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “This is the third mobile phone offence.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months on each of the driving offences.

On the charge of using his mobile phone whilst driving, she imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of no insurance, she imposed a fine of £200.

On the charge of no licence, she imposed a fine of £50, and on the charge of obstructing police she imposed a fine of £100.