A Coalisland man was spotted by police speeding on the M1 and using a mobile phone, a Craigavon court hears.

Martin Gerald McDonagh, aged 27, from The Glen, Coalisland, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with exceeding a 45mph limit while displaying R plates, speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Following representations from McDonagh’s barrister Mr Conor Coulter, a prosecutor agreed that the speeding while displaying R plates and the speeding simpliciter charges were ‘duplicitous’.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan dismissed the speeding with R plates charge and the defendant pleaded guilty to the other charges.

The court heard that on November 28 last year, police were travelling west on the M1 and spotted the defendant’s vehicle overtake the police car at an estimated speed of 86mph.

He added that when the car had overtaken the police car, officers saw the driver holding a black phone in his right hand.

Mr Coulter said his client has a clear record with one previous entry on his licence.

“The observations made by police are concerning but other than that nothing untoward about the manner of Mr McDonagh’s driving. He attended court and takes the matter very seriously,” he said.

"He is a married man on benefits and two children aged six and four. His wife had just passed her driving test at the time and that’s why the R plates were up. He insists he does most of the driving.”

District Judge Ranaghan said that the way Mr Coulter had dealt with the matter on McDonagh’s behalf had saved him from a driving ban.

"Use of a mobile phone, especially when you are speeding, is a very dangerous matter. It’s a danger to you and more importantly to other road users. I did indicate additional credit now that this matter has been moved out of my list,” said the judge.

For using the mobile phone the defendant was given six penalty points and fined £200 plus a £15 offender levy. For speeding he was given six penalty points and a £100 fine.