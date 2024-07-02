Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a new state-of-the-art service station and restaurant for Lurgan said he is looking forward to ‘bringing the plans to life’.

The brainchild of Gary Leathem, Managing Director of Boconnell Properties Ltd, this filling station will be sited at the top of the Kiln Road and Silverwood Road with access via Kiln Lane and will generate around 100 jobs for the area.

Boconnell Properties Ltd shares its plans to built a new state-of-the-art service station with restaurant and retail outlets in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Image courtesy of McCreanor Company Architects

“The myriad of local businesses, residents and those passing via the M1 corridor will benefit from a fresh, state of the art facility to drop in for a coffee, grab a quick lunch from the deli, fill their baskets with necessities and fuel their car,” said a spokesperson for Boconnell Properties.

This project represents a significant investment by family-owned firm. Gary grew up in the town of Lurgan and is always keen to invest in the wider community. Boconnell Properties has built over 250 homes in the surrounding area.

"This part of NI has great transport links, robust employment rates, fantastic leisure facilities and boasts the largest population outside Belfast,” said a spokesperson.

The new service station will have eight pumps under a canopy and beside an advertising pole. There will be a retail outlet as well as a cafe and hot food deli. Plans also include a hot food takeaway and a sit-in family restaurant in a separate two storey building with staff facilities and storage.

As well as the usual services such as an air, water and vacuum the plans include 70 parking spaces, lighting, fencing and associated siteworks, which will include tree-planting and shrubs.

“The number of residences in the immediate vicinity is growing rapidly and will continue to do so. These facilities will help cater to that need. This is a well known busy junction so Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council planners together with the Department for Infrastructure Roads Service worked closely with Boconnell Properties, McCreanor & Co Architects and Michael Graham of Tetra Tech to ensure the scheme was designed with this in mind.

"The roads serving the scheme will be upgraded via a cycle path and an extra lane at Kiln Lane and widening of the Silverwood Road,” said a Boconnell Properties spokesperson who was full of praise for McCreanor & Co Architects.

"Permission was also granted by ABC council for a restaurant and a separate take away unit at the Kiln Lane site. Given the passing traffic and ease of access to the M1 and beyond, it is anticipated that these will be snapped up quickly by vendors.”

Together, the modern convenience store, restaurant and takeaway units will create over 42 full-time jobs together with a further 50 plus construction jobs during development.

Boconnell Properties Ltd was formed in 1997 by Gary and Edel Leathem, Boconnell has gained a reputation for delivering high quality affordable homes in and around Lurgan, Craigavon and Aghagallon areas.