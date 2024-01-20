Coalisland security alert was 'completely reckless act’ say police as 'viable device' taken away for examination

Police have confirmed that a suspicious object at the centre of a security alert in Coalisland has been declared as a viable device.

Friday’s incident in the Gortgonis Road area resulted in householders in a numbers of properties having to leave their homes.

Inspector Long said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object located at a property in the area. Officers attended and a number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation.

"The object, which has been declared as a viable device has been taken away for further forensic examination.

PSNI officers at the scene of a suspicious object in the Gortgonis Road in Coalisland on Friday. Picture: Press Eye

"A number of roads, which were closed during the alert have now reopened and residents have now returned to their homes. We would thank the local community for their patience and understanding, as officers made the area safe.

"This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

"Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 318 19/01/24.

