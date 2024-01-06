Register
Coleraine assault appeal: man sustained ear injuries and taken to hospital

Police are appealing for information after man was hospitalised following an assault in Coleraine.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
In an appeal issued today (Saturday) about the incident which happened on Boxing Day (December 26), Constable Lowry said: “At approximately midnight, a patrolling crew were flagged down by a man in the Railway Road area of the town reporting that he had been assaulted by an unknown man. The victim sustained injuries to his ear in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A man, aged in his 40s was arrested a short time later on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 5 of 27/12/23. Photo: National WorldPolice can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 5 of 27/12/23. Photo: National World
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 5 of 27/12/23.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.