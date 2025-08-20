Coleraine: man to appear in court on drugs charges following search of vehicle
Police confirmed on Wedneday evening they had charged a 34-year-old to court.
He has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in supply of a Class B controlled drug. He is further charged with possessing criminal property and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The charges follow the search of a vehicle in the Newbridge Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday, August 19.
The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 21.
Police had previously said a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £25,000 and around £16,000 in cash had been seized and taken away for further examinations following the search.