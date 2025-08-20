Coleraine: man to appear in court on drugs charges following search of vehicle

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST
A man is due in court on Thursday in connection with drugs-related offences following a search of a vehicle in Coleraine earlier this week.

Police confirmed on Wedneday evening they had charged a 34-year-old to court.

He has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in supply of a Class B controlled drug. He is further charged with possessing criminal property and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The charges follow the search of a vehicle in the Newbridge Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday, August 19.

Police have charged a man to court in connection with drugs-related offences following a search of a vehicle in the Newbridge Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday, August 19. Picture: Press Eye

The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 21.

Police had previously said a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £25,000 and around £16,000 in cash had been seized and taken away for further examinations following the search.

