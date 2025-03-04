A drug addict with over 150 convictions has been jailed after stealing over £3,600 worth of goods in a string of shoplifting offences.

Lee Sheppard (34), of Islandmore Crescent near Coleraine, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison. He also attempted to steal items worth £573.

Items taken included £752 worth of alcohol and items from Kenny's in Kilrea; £375 worth of gift sets from Gordon's Chemist in Ballymena; meat worth £323 from Lynas Food Store; and a twin stroller pushchair worth £170 from Smyths.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant had "long-standing difficulties" with substance misuse and he had been "struggling" with "drug debts".

The solicitor said the defendant's "father was taken from him at a very young age, a victim of the Troubles, and arising from that he has had a difficult upbringing and he has been in out of police stations and courts and is dealing with drug addiction and that is the reason for his offending".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "appalling" record of 158 previous convictions. He jailed the defendant for 16 months.