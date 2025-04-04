Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men who police believe to be members of a Coleraine organised crime gang have been sentenced for their roles in connection with the supply of controlled drugs.

The men were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, April 4 for their roles in supplying controlled drugs in the North West.

Peter Anthony Neill, age 38, from Coleraine had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to possess a class A controlled drug namely Cocaine with intent to supply on November 20, 2015.

Ashley Richard Craig, 35, from Strathfoyle, had pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to possess a class A controlled drug namely Cocaine with intent to supply on November 20, 2015.

The men are believed to be members of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area. CREDIT NI WORLD

Aaron John Connor, 34, from Castlerock had pleaded guilty to purchasing a top up for a mobile phone capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of a number of offences namely the supplying of controlled drugs on November 12, 2015.

Neill was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years. Craig was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years and Connor was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

Detective Sergeant Moore, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “Today’s sentencings are the result of a lengthy and extensive investigation into the activities of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area, but with activity extending into Derry/Londonderry and Claudy.

“These individuals activities focused on the supply of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine linked to a significant seizure in Nutts Corner in 2015."

Detective Sergeant Moore outlined the details of the seizure, saying: “On 20 November 2015, as part of a targeted police operation, a silver-coloured Mercedes was stopped and searched in the Nutts Corner area. Officers seized cocaine with a street value of approximately £405,000 from behind the driver’s footwell.

He added: “Today, thanks to the efforts of our investigation team and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, members of this organised crime group have been held to account.”

Superintendent Sinead McIldowney is the District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens and said: “Organised criminality and drug-dealing has no place in our community. Those who supply illegal drugs care only about lining their own pockets, and always at the expense of others. They don’t care about the devastation that results, with families and loved ones left to deal with the inevitable heartache and loss.

“I, along with my team, am only too aware of the concerns of local people, and I hope that today’s result sends out a very powerful message. Working with our colleagues in Organised Crime Branch, we will continue to work tirelessly to remove drugs from our towns and neighbourhoods, and we will continue to bring those involved in illegal activity before the courts.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of local people, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to please contact us on 101.”