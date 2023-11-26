Register
Coleraine police search houses in relation to suspected illegal drug importation

One person was arrested after police in Coleraine carried out house searches as a result of postal interceptions of controlled drugs
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Nov 2023, 08:33 GMT
Coleraine District Support Team carried out two house searches and at one of these a small amount of white powder was also located.

At the other search a large amount of suspected herbal cannabis and approx 100 vapes containing THC ( cannabis) were located.

The occupant was arrested and interviewed by police.

Some of the items discovered in Coleraine. Picture: PSNISome of the items discovered in Coleraine. Picture: PSNI
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is illegal to import controlled or prescription drugs into Northern Ireland. The drugs will be seized and destroyed and police will likely be visiting you with a warrant to search your house.”