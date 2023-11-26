Coleraine police search houses in relation to suspected illegal drug importation
Coleraine District Support Team carried out two house searches and at one of these a small amount of white powder was also located.
At the other search a large amount of suspected herbal cannabis and approx 100 vapes containing THC ( cannabis) were located.
The occupant was arrested and interviewed by police.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is illegal to import controlled or prescription drugs into Northern Ireland. The drugs will be seized and destroyed and police will likely be visiting you with a warrant to search your house.”