Coleraine police search houses in relation to suspected illegal drug importation

One person was arrested after police in Coleraine carried out house searches as a result of postal interceptions of controlled drugs

Coleraine District Support Team carried out two house searches and at one of these a small amount of white powder was also located.

At the other search a large amount of suspected herbal cannabis and approx 100 vapes containing THC ( cannabis) were located.

The occupant was arrested and interviewed by police.

Some of the items discovered in Coleraine. Picture: PSNI

