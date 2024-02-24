Coleraine police urge public to be proactive after series of overnight thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for any information from the public that may help with their investigation.

Details were reported of access being gained overnight to a property in the Knockaduff Road area and a scrambler motorbike and helmets.taken.

Inspector Brogan said: “A further report was received that a vehicle had been broken into at a second property on the Knockaduff Road and a number of tools had been taken.

The PSNI are appealing for information following several reports of thefts in the Coleraine area overnight on Friday, February 24.

"A third report was received that sometime after 11.15pm on Friday night, entry had been gained to a property in the Isle Road area of Macosquin and three sets of keys had been taken from inside.”

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in either area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 268 of 23/02/24.You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Insp Brogan added: "Whilst we will continue to conduct proactive patrols, respond to reports of suspicious activity and deliver crime prevention, I would encourage everyone to take precautions with their home and property where possible.

"Keep valuables out of view, this applies to your car too – don’t leave anything in view that will attract thieves.

"Hide all keys out of sight and away from your front door. To avoid keyless car theft, keep keys in a Faraday bag to prevent your signal being intercepted and your vehicle stolen.