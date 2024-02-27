Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The series of break-ins occurred between Saturday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 27.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Police received a report on Sunday morning, 25th February of a break-in at a house in the Magheraboy Road area of Portrush. We believe the burglary occurred sometime overnight on Saturday evening, 24th February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A chest of drawers had been rummaged through, and vehicles in the backyard of the property were opened but nothing was taken from them. A sum of money was also stolen, sentimental jewellery, electrical items and a designer handbag.

For further information on crime prevention, visit: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/protecting-your-home or speak with your local Crime Prevention Officer by calling 101. Photo by Pacemaker

“On Sunday morning, 25th February we received a second report of an overnight burglary in the Ballymacrea Road area of Portrush. The door to the rear of this property had been forced open and damaged, and a number of electrical tools were taken, as well as a sum of money.

“We are also linking a report of two burglaries in the Ballyvelton Road area of Coleraine that were reported to police this morning, Tuesday 27th February.

Bank Cards

“During the first report, sometime overnight a property was entered and a handbag containing a sum of money and bank cards were taken, as well as a set of house keys and a car key.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A number of outhouses had also been broken into at this property, and a power drill had been taken from one of them. A large number of tools were taken as a result of the second break in from a shed in the Ballymacrea Road area."

Police also received a further report on the afternoon of February 27 of another burglary at a house in the Larkhill Road area of Portstewart.

DI Lavery added: “Cupboards and drawers throughout the property were opened and their contents were rummaged through. We are still making enquiries to determine what was exactly taken as a result of this break in, and we are investigating a potential link between all of these reports and have launched an investigation.

“Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity at any of these locations or CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 521 25/02/24. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst we will continue to conduct proactive patrols, respond to reports of suspicious activity and deliver crime prevention, everyone can play a part in taking proper precautions with their home and property.