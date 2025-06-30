Three people escaped without injury after a home in Coleraine came under an early morning petrol bomb attack.

Police say they are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Mark Gingell said: “At around 1.10am this morning, Monday, June 30, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Lisnablagh Road area of the town.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene after petrol bombs were thrown at a property in Coleraine. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"It appeared that the petrol bomb had been thrown through the living window, smashing it and causing damage inside. A further petrol bomb had ignited beside the front door.

"Three adults were present in the property at the time but, thankfully, no injuries were reported."

Det Insp Gingell continued: "We are treating this attack as arson with intent to endanger life.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 165 of 30/06/24."

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/