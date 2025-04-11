Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for their roles in connection with the supply of controlled drugs in the north west.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Barry McLaughlin, Paul Mulhern and Jonathan Drake are believed to be members of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area.

McLaughlin, aged 38, of O’Riada Court, Ballymagrorty, Derry / Londonderry, was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to possess a class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply on November 20, 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Mulhern, aged 45, of Carnanreagh Road, Claudy, was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to conspiring with others to possess a class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply on November 20, 2015.

Laganside Courts. Picture: Google

Jonathan Paul Drake, 37, from Pates Lane, Coleraine, was also sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years. He had admitted two charges – purchasing a top-up for a mobile phone capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of a number of offences namely the supplying of controlled drug on January 19, 2016 and on February 24, 2016.

Following sentencing on Friday, April 11, Detective Sergeant Moore, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “Today’s sentencings are part of an extensive investigation into the activities of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area, but with activity extending into Derry / Londonderry and Claudy.

"Last Friday, April 4, three men – Peter Anthony Neill, Ashley Richard Craig and Aaron John Connor – were sentenced for their involvement. And today’s outcome marks another stage of our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Serg Moore continued: “The group’s activities focused on the supply of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine.

"An initial and targeted police operation, in November 2015, resulted in the seizure of cocaine with a street value of over £400,000. This was in the Nutts Corner area, and was the result of the stop and search of a car.

"A few months later, in February 2016 cocaine with a street value of up to £190,000 was seized at Belfast Central train station, with the group utilising the train system to transport the cocaine from Dublin.

"Today, thanks to the efforts of our investigation team and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, a further three members of this organised crime group have been held to account.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Sinead McIldowney, the District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, said: “Working with our colleagues in Organised Crime Branch, we will continue to work tirelessly to remove drugs from our streets and neighbourhoods, and we will continue to bring those involved in illegal activity before the courts.

"Organised crime groups, and those who supply illegal drugs, profit at the expense of others. They make the money, while others – individuals, their loved ones and communities – are left to deal with the inevitable fallout and heartache.

"I’m grateful to local people for their support and would reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101.”