Register
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Coleraine town centre bleach attack probe: man (68) released

A 68-year-old man arrested in connection with a report of bleach being poured over a male in Coleraine yesterday (Wednesday) has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 20:17 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

The man had been detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident occurred in the the Church Street area of the town centre and police are appealing for witnesses and information

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Inspector Craig said: “At approximately 2.20pm on Wednesday, 2nd August, it was reported a man entered a commercial premises in the area and purchased a bottle of bleach. Upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s, who was in the nearby area.

Most Popular
A general view of Church Street, Coleraine. Photo by: GoogleA general view of Church Street, Coleraine. Photo by: Google
A general view of Church Street, Coleraine. Photo by: Google
Read More
Police investigate double stabbing in Dervock

"First aid was provided to the man at the scene, thankfully, hospital treatment was not required.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 982 of 02/08/23.”