A 68-year-old man arrested in connection with a report of bleach being poured over a male in Coleraine yesterday (Wednesday) has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The man had been detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident occurred in the the Church Street area of the town centre and police are appealing for witnesses and information

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Inspector Craig said: “At approximately 2.20pm on Wednesday, 2nd August, it was reported a man entered a commercial premises in the area and purchased a bottle of bleach. Upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s, who was in the nearby area.

A general view of Church Street, Coleraine. Photo by: Google

"First aid was provided to the man at the scene, thankfully, hospital treatment was not required.