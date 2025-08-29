Two men are to stand trial for the alleged killing of an assault victim near a church in Co Antrim, a judge has ordered.

Colin Crawley was found unconscious with serious head injuries in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey in the early hours of February 12, 2023.

The 40-year-old married man, from Newtownabbey, was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Police believed Mr Crawley had been assaulted close to Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church.

Sean Cowler, 37, of Abbeyglen Crescent, and Michael Coiley, 30, from Glenville Park - both in Newtownabbey - have now been jointly charged with his manslaughter.

They appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court alongside a third defendant accused of assisting offenders.

Connor James Mullen, 39, of Glenville Court in Newtownabbey, allegedly acted with intent to impede the apprehension of those suspected of the killing.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing, all three defendants confirmed they understood the charges against them, but declined to submit evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

Lawyers for the accused did not contest prosecution submissions that each of them has a prima facie case to answer.

Counsel for Cowler told the court: “It’s a difficult evidential picture with a complex mix of video footage.”

No further details about the alleged circumstances surrounding Mr Crawley’s death were disclosed.

Granting the Crown's application, District Judge Rosie Watters confirmed: “The accused will be returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

All three defendants were released on bail to appear again for their arraignment.