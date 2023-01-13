Lurgan is in 'shock and distress' following the murder of Shane Whitla in one of its finest parks last night.

Mr Whitla, who was aged 39, was found with gunshot wounds in Lord Lurgan Park yesterday evening.

Police remain at the scene on Friday of a sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

SDLP councillor Ciaran Toman has said the community in Lurgan is deeply concerned following the murder of a man in the area.

He was speaking after police launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Whitla on Thursday.

His murder is just a mile away from the murder of Natalie McNally at her home in Silverwood Green before Christmas. There is no suggestion these murders are connected.

Councillor Toman said: “People in the Lurgan area are shocked and deeply distressed that another senseless act of violence has taken place within our community. This has been a very difficult time for people in this area, people are struggling to come to terms with recent events and it’s heartbreaking that another life has been lost.

“The SDLP’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Shane Whitla at this incredibly difficult time. For a loved one to lose their life under these circumstances is unimaginable and I know they will be in the thoughts of everyone in the Lurgan area.

“The use of a firearm in this incident is extremely concerning, there is no place for weapons on our streets and I would ask anyone who has any information about what happened to come forward to police as soon as possible to help them with their investigation so that this weapon can be taken out of circulation and those behind this crime can be apprehended.”

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “My thoughts are very much with the victim’s family at this time of shock and despair.

"The involvement of a firearm in this murder will be a great cause of concern within the community. There is no place for the use of guns in our society.

"We need the perpetrator of this violent murder to be identified and brought to justice – taken off our streets and behind bars.