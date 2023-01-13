A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of Shane Whitla was found with gunshot wounds in Lord Lurgan Park in Lurgan last night.

It comes just three weeks after the murder of 32-year-old Natalie McNally who was killed around a mile away in her own home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Police remain at the scene on Friday of a sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

It is also just yards away from where Laura Marshall was murdered in her own home in Victoria Street six years ago.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Lurgan on the evening of Thursday 12 January.

"The man has now been named as Shane Whitla, who was 39 years old and from Lurgan.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Following a post mortem examination this morning, I can confirm that, sadly, Mr Whitla, died from gunshot wounds.

"A 29-year-old man arrested in Lurgan last night as part of the investigation remains in custody at this time.

DCI John Caldwell continued: “Police remain at the scene, and the park is currently closed as we carry out our investigation. We’re extremely grateful to local people for their ongoing support, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area of the town yesterday evening? Did you see the attack, or see or hear anything untoward? Please contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, on 101.”

