The communities of Lurgan and Craigavon have been rocked by the death in suspicious circumstances of a local woman, aged 32, and are in shock and sadness, says a local politician who knows the family well.

The woman, who is just 32, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Forensics at the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in Silverwood Green, Lurgan this morning. One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Forensic teams are currently at the house which is sealed off by police.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman who passed away. She came from a well known and highly respected family in the wider Lurgan and Craigavon area and I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through at this difficult time.

"I know many of the woman’s family members and my heart goes out to them, I have no doubt the local community will rally around them as they come to terms with what's happened.

"The loss of a young life in any circumstances is devastating, but it is particularly hard at this time of year when families will be coming together to celebrate the festive season. This is the second tragedy to hit our community in the past few days with the death of Odhran O’Neill in Thailand and my thoughts are also with his loved ones.

"I would urge everyone to give police the time and space needed to carry out their investigation into the death of this woman which is still in its early stages. Anyone who knows anything about what took place should come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile local MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her sympathies to the loved ones of the 32 year old woman.

She said: “This news has shocked the entire community. It is a tragic loss of life and my thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victim of this alleged murder.

The PSNI will continue to carry out their investigations into what exactly has happened here. Should anyone have any information that they feel may be relevant to their enquiries, please do bring this forward. In such circumstances it is important that truth and justice prevail.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said: “There is shock in the community at the death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area.

“My thoughts are with this woman’s friends and families at this time.

