A city councillor has condemned sectarian graffiti that has left a Lisburn community “outraged”.

The wording ‘NO HUNS aloUD’ was marked in red on a wall in the Pond Park Road area overnight.

Lisburn South Alderman, Paul Porter (DUP) said: “This is disgraceful, this sectarian slur has no place in the city of Lisburn and must be condemned by everyone.

“The sectarian nature of this graffiti is very worrying.

“This appeared on a wall near the Thaxton Village and has shocked the local community.

“I know the local community are outraged by the appearance of this graffiti and I have asked the council to remove it as a matter of urgency.

“This graffiti has no support and I would urge anyone with information on who is responsible for it to pass it on to the PSNI.”

A local community group has also reacted on social media to the sectarian graffiti.

Ballymacash Cultural Awareness Project said: “Looks like a few English lessons are required for this graffiti artist on the Pond Park road just past Thaxton Village.

“I wonder if any local politicians who have been so vocal recently will condemn it.

“They’ll maybe be quicker in offering them English lessons.”

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council spokesperson has responded: “The council is aware of graffiti in the Pond Park Road area of Lisburn and steps are currently being taken with regard to its removal.”