Residents from Greenisland and further afield are showing their support for the parishoners of Greenisland Church of Ireland following the devastating arson attack at the Station Road church on September 1.

The incident at the east Antrim church, which was reported to the emergency services shortly before 9pm on Sunday, came just hours after the congregation marked the church’s 70th anniversary with a series of celebratory events.

Our reporter visited the church on September 2 to speak with the minister, Rev Dr Isy Hawthorne-Steele, alongside parishoners and elected members who spoke of their “shock and sadness” following the incident.

Rev Hawthorne-Steele, who had been a parishoner at the church from the age of seven, detailed her devastation, but vowed: “We’ve been here for 70 years, we will continue on and we will rise out of the ashes.”

Extensive damage has been caused following the arson attack on September 1. (Pic: NIFRS).

Rev Hawthorne-Steele’s niece Avril Hawthorne has set up an online fundrasing page in a bid to help cover costs of building work at Greenisland Church of Ireland.

Over £5,600 has been raised at the time of publication. If you would like to donate, click here

Thanking everyone who has contributed, a spokesperson for Greenisland Parish said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of the community after the devastating fire at the Church of the Holy Name (Church of Ireland) in Greenisland.

"Many of you have asked for a way to support us as we seek to rebuild, and one of the suggestions was a GoFundMe page. We would really appreciate the support if you would like to contribute. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, firefighters were again tasked to the church on September 2 following concerns of smoke continuing to come from the building.

In a statement issued to the Carrick Times, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called at 7.59pm yesterday (Monday) after reports of smoke at the scene. The cause appears to have been insulation material smouldering beneath rubble.

“Two appliances from Carrickfergus Fire Station and an aerial appliance from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to douse the scene and the incident was dealt with by 11.13pm.”

A PSNI investigation into Sunday’s arson attack is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 1437 of 01/09/24.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.