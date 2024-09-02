Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The “true community spirit of Greenisland” was on display on Monday, September 2 as residents and members of neighbouring congregations rallied round parishioners from Greenisland Church of Ireland following an arson attack at the church on September 1.

The east Antrim-based congregation, located in the Station Road area, celebrated their 70th anniversary a handful of hours prior to the blaze, with the Archbishop, the Bishop and previous Rectors attending a special thanksgiving service.

The incident was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at 8.46pm and nine fire appliances and 49 personnel were tasked to the scene.

A reduced number of firefighters and PSNI officers remained at the scene on Monday morning when our reporter attended.

Firefighters and PSNI officers remained at the scene of the fire at Greenisland Church of Ireland on September 2. (Pic: NI World).

The smell of smoke hung in the air and the wet weather matched the mood of the many people associated with the church, with dozens of members of the congregation gathering outside the church and at the neighbouring Greenisland Baptist Church to comfort each other.

Speaking to the Carrick Times, Rev Dr Isy Hawthorne-Steele, said: “We were informed at around 9pm that there was a bin on fire at the back of the church, which we believed was just a small fire.

"When I arrived around five minutes later, the whole place was ablaze. The police have stated they’re treating it as an arson attack.

"We’d ask that if anyone has any information, to please contact the PSNI.

“I’d urge people not to speculate about what has happened. We’re deeply saddened.

"The whole community have been so kind and have rallied round in true Greenisland community spirit.

"We’d a weekend of celebrations at the church to mark the 70th anniversary and we’d our community festival on Saturday, which was such a joyous event with people gathered together, the like of which we hadn’t seen for a long time.

"There were people from Greenisland, local musicians, the All-Nations Ministry group, food and family entertainment. We’d a footfall of something like 350 people, it was amazing.

"On Sunday we’d the Primate with us, Arch Deacon John McDowell, the Bishop of Connor, George Davison and we’d the Mayor from Mid and East Antrim and people from a number of organisations. All the churches were represented. There were clergy from all over the diocese.

"There were people who had been in the church for years and others who had a connection with the church. We also had, significantly, every single minister who had ministered in the church was represented. Most were in person or their family members attended.”

Rev Hawthorne-Steele added: “This church has served the community for 70 years. I’ve been a parishoner since I was seven. I was a lay reader and then was very privileged to be ordained and brought to the church to serve this community. I know the community and I know we’ll rally together.

"We’ve had so many messages and people have gathered here (Greenisland Baptist) today to talk and to give their best wishes and to offer help in any way they can.

"We’re going to hold a service in Greenisland Methodist on Wednesday (September 4). We welcome all people from the community to be there at 7pm so we can do two things. We can say how awful this has been, we can help each other through this, but we want to be that beacon of hope. We’ve been here for 70 years, we will continue on and we will rise out of the ashes.

"This is a tragedy. We’ve lost a hall, but we’re hopeful our church structure is good. We’re propbably going to lose the roof and we have a lot of water damage. This is going to be a long term of rallying support and care and we will- we’re a people of faith.”

Speaking to this newspaper at the scene, East Antrim DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee explained: “The scenes are absolutely devastating. It’s heartbreaking and my thoughts are with the congregation and the Greenisland community.

"An investigation is ongoing and I’d encourage anyone with any information to report it to the police.

"My thoughts go out to the parish and the Reverend. It’s very devastating for everyone to see.”

Police are continuing to investigate the blaze and are appealing for information.

Inspector Knowles said: “At approximately 9.10pm, we received a report of a fire at the property on the Station Road.

“Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the blaze was extinguished.

"The church was celebrating its 70th anniversary this week, and last night was busy in particular. Thankfully no one was injured, however, a significant amount of damage was caused to both buildings.

“We’re treating this as arson and I’m appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101, quoting 1437 of 01/09/24.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Beth Adger MBE has praised the emergency services for their quick response.

Ald Adger said: “I’m heartbroken to hear of the devastating fire. This historic church has been a cornerstone of the community for 70 years - a place where countless individuals and families have gathered in fellowship, celebration and service.

“Just yesterday I attended the 70th anniversary service and met with the congregation. I want to express my deepest sympathy to all those affected by this tragedy - I understand how much this church means to so many and I stand with you during this difficult time.

“I’m grateful to our brave firefighters and emergency responders who acted swiftly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity. Their dedication and professionalism are commendable and I extend my sincerest gratitude for their hard work.

“Let us come together in solidarity and support for one another as we navigate the path ahead.”