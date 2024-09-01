Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at Greenisland Church of Ireland.

The incident at the church, located in the Station Road area of Newtownabbey, was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) shortly after 8.45pm on Sunday, September 1.

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed that there are currently nine fire appliances and 49 personnel carrying out firefighting operations at the scene, adding: “We would advise members of the public to avoid the area where possible and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed."

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Greenisland Parish stated: “Folks, we have awful news. There’s a terrible fire at the church.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Greenisland Church of Ireland on September 1. (Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press).

"It started at the back of the building and as I write the fire crews are desperately trying to stop it from spreading to the whole building. Please pray.

"We’re just so thankful that the building was empty and nobody has been hurt.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the Station Road is closed and advised road users to seek alternate routes.

The east Antrim-based congregation celebrated their 70th anniversary earlier today (September 1), with the Archbishop, the Bishop and previous Rectors attending a special thanksgiving service.

News of the fire has been met with shock and sadness in the local community.

Posting on Facebook, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “I’m here at the scene of a massive fire in Greenisland at the Church of Ireland at Station Road, a very sad event for our community.”

Independent Knockagh Councillor Bobby Hadden stated: “Just getting reports there’s a fire at the Church of Ireland in Greenisland which has just this weekend celebrated its 70th year.

“I hope that no one is hurt, but the reports I’m now getting is that the church is in flames and the roof is on fire.

"Thoughts and prayers for everyone associated with the CofI!”

Carrick Castle TUV Cllr David Clarke explained: “Tragic and very sad scenes here in Greenisland.

"Thankfully nobody injured, but the damage seems extensive.”

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart urged motorists to avoid the area.

He said: “It’s deeply concerning to learn of a serious fire at the Greenisland Church of Ireland this evening.

"There are multiple fire appliances in attendance and the Station Road is closed.

“I hope no one has been injured and that damage will be limited, but the scenes are very worrying indeed.

"Please try to avoid the area if you can and advise any local residents to take extra care.

"My thoughts are with all those connected with the church or affected by the fire and also the emergency services in attendance.

"The church celebrated its 70th anniversary this week and I can’t begin to imagine how distressing this must be for the congregation and community.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee said: “Heartbroken to hear about the devastating fire at Greenisland Parish Church. My thoughts are with the congregation during this difficult time. Grateful to our brave fire crews for their swift response and dedication to keeping everyone safe.”

A spokesperson for the nearby Greenisland Baptist Church said they would support their neighbours, stating: “Please remember our neighbours in the Church of Ireland as their complex has been engulfed in a serious fire this evening. The NIFRS are on site now and attempting to bring the blaze under control.

“No other buildings have been impacted by the blaze. We’ll keep in contact with our friends in the C of I and offer whatever support we can to help them in the days ahead.”