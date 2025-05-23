Concerns mount over anti-social behaviour in Carryduff as fires are stated close to leisure centre

Castlereagh South Councillor Jamie Harpur has condemned a series of fires deliberately started in the bushes and trees behind Lough Moss Leisure Centre in the last number of days, alongside wider anti-social behaviour issues around Carryduff.

Mr Harpur said: “This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and completely unacceptable.

"Setting fires in dry conditions not only risks lives and property, but can also cause serious harm to local wildlife and the environment.

“These fires are part of a wider pattern of anti-social behaviour in Carryduff, including the recent vandalism of a local bus shelter, and we’re working closely with local authorities to tackle this and ensure the safety of our shared spaces.

The Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a series of fires close to Lough Moss Leisure Centre in Carryduff. Pic credit: Councillor Jamie Harpur

“I want to extend my thanks to the NIFRS for their efforts to contain the fires swiftly and professionally.

"The incidents have been reported to Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP with a request for increased patrols, and local staff have been asked to step up external checks in affected areas.

“Whilst CCTV is already in place at Lough Moss, additional deterrent measures are being considered.

"I’d encourage anyone involved in this kind of behaviour to reflect on their actions and have a bit more respect for our public spaces and for the rest of the community.”

Councillor Jamie Harpur has raised concerns about ongoing anti-social behaviour in Carryduff after fires were started close to Lough Moss Leisure Centre. Pic credit: Councillor Jamie Harpur

The Lisburn and Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership have also expressed concern about the increase in anti-social behaviour in the area and are working with other agencies to address the matter.

Councillor Sharon Lowry, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP commented: “My Partnership have been working closely with the local PSNI Neighbourhood team, council staff, residents, elected representatives for the Castlereagh South area and other statutory organisations in ensuring that this type of anti-social behaviour is not tolerated and that those involved in this behaviour are apprehended.

"The partnership have also identified opportunities to provide diversionary activities for the incoming months and would welcome community buy in to compliment the efforts from all of the other partners in addressing this issue.

" I would also encourage the community to report any similar incidents of anti-social behaviour to PSNI by either contacting police on telephone 101 or by reporting online.”