Police express growing concern about anti-social behaviour in Carryduff

Lisburn and Castlereagh Neighbourhood Policing Team have reported that officers have been dealing with an increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the Carryduff area.

On Thursday April 10, 2025 between 10pm and 10.20pm police received a report that four or five youths were at the bus stop on the Ballynahinch Road outside Eight South and opposite Lowes Industrial Estate.

It was reported that the youths smashed a pane of glass at the bus stop.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

Police have appealed for information after youths were said to have damaged a bus shelter in Carryduff. Pic credit: PSNI

A spokesperson for the police urged parents to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing.

He continued: “We will be carrying out a CCTV trawl as part of our investigation.

"If you have any information contact Police on 101 quoting the following Crime Reference number CC202504100195.

"Alternatively information can be passed via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”