Go-ahead given to split  a major unit at Drumkeen Retail Park as speculation grows over new tenants

Speculation is growing over future tenants at a major Belfast retail park unit after planning permission was granted to split a large unit in two.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee signed off on the major application at Drumkeen Retail Park in a matter of minutes, and without discussion, despite a Council report outlining a potential loss of £8 million loss of turnover at the site.

The subdivision of ‘Unit 5’ at Bradford Court is set to attract two smaller retail businesses when split in to two sites of 780sq metre floor space each.

Committee chairperson, Martin Gregg opened the application to the chamber floor, but there were no questions for planning officers or debate from councillors offered.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has granted planning permission for the division of a retail unit at Drumkeen Retail Park, currently occupied by Currys. Pic credit: Google

The retail unit is currently occupied by Curry’s electrical appliances.

According to the planning report before LCCC, “the applicants’ (Drumkeen Holdings Limited) proposal is to allow other options for the unit other than the existing occupier”.

The designs include alterations to provide two shop fronts with doors into each unit and signage above.

The report further states: “The supporting planning statement details that the existing occupier would have a turnover of about £11.9 million.

“If Unit 5 and its current mezzanine is subdivided and occupied with non-electrical retailers it would have a combined turnover of £4 million which is less than half of the existing turnover and therefore there would be almost £8 million of spend released into the market to support other existing shops in the nearby centres (Forestside and Carryduff).

“Officers have no reason to disagree with this assessment and no contrary evidence is submitted.”