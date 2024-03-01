Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Slogans including ‘Free Gaza’, ‘Sinn Fein’ and ‘IRA’ were painted on numerous surfaces, including a life ring close to Belfast Lough.

Condemning those responsible, Antrim and Newtownabbey DUP Councillor Matthew Brady said: “Many residents have reached out to me to highlight their disgust at this vandalism in an area of natural beauty, which is shared by many from all walks of life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pro-IRA slogans were painted alongside 'Free Gaza' at Hazelbank Park. (Pic: Cllr Matthew Brady).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There can be no place for this kind of behaviour in our society, adding cost to our ratepayers and defacing lifesaving equipment.”

The park, which is home to the Coronation Garden opened last year in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, is operated by the council.