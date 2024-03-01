Condemnation after Gaza-related and pro-IRA graffiti painted at Newtownabbey beauty spot
Slogans including ‘Free Gaza’, ‘Sinn Fein’ and ‘IRA’ were painted on numerous surfaces, including a life ring close to Belfast Lough.
Condemning those responsible, Antrim and Newtownabbey DUP Councillor Matthew Brady said: “Many residents have reached out to me to highlight their disgust at this vandalism in an area of natural beauty, which is shared by many from all walks of life.
“There can be no place for this kind of behaviour in our society, adding cost to our ratepayers and defacing lifesaving equipment.”
The park, which is home to the Coronation Garden opened last year in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, is operated by the council.
A spokesperson for the local government authority said: “Council is aware of the graffiti at Hazelbank, which will be cleaned today (Friday). Council hasn’t received any complaints.”